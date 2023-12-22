Kloeckner to Sell Four European Units, Aiming for High-Value Business Focus

Klöckner & Co intends to sell four European country organizations (France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium) to focus on higher value-added business and streamline its portfolio.

The company has received an irrevocable offer from Hierros Añon S.A. for the acquisition of these country organizations.

The sale would allow Klöckner & Co to prioritize businesses with higher value-added products and services, reducing its dependence on volatile commodity markets.

The company will focus on the growth of its North American market and its activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH).

The proposed transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the Group's EBITDA from 2024 onwards.

The sale is subject to information and consultation procedures, regulatory approvals, and closing conditions, with a closing expected in the first half of 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kloeckner is on 13.03.2024.

The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 6,8625EUR and was up +3,78 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,7700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,35 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.785,64PKT (+0,05 %).





