BioVaxys Executes Letter of Intent for Major Immunotherapeutics Technology Acquisition

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:

5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that it has

executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the core platform

technology and entire immunotherapeutics intellectual property portfolio of

discovery, preclinical development, and Phase II clinical study stage assets in

oncology and other immunological fields, including active licenses with several

pharma companies, formerly owned by an unnamed biotechnology company and now

held by the unnamed company's former secured creditor. Under the terms of LOI,

BioVaxys has been granted exclusivity while the parties work in good faith on

the drafting of a definitive agreement.



Investors are advised to use caution in trading the Company's shares while

discussions on the definitive agreement are underway. There is no certainty and

there can be no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on the

definitive acquisition agreement or will complete any transaction. We advise

shareholders to await further developments.



