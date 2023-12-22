BioVaxys Executes Letter of Intent for Major Immunotherapeutics Technology Acquisition
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:
5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that it has
executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the core platform
technology and entire immunotherapeutics intellectual property portfolio of
discovery, preclinical development, and Phase II clinical study stage assets in
oncology and other immunological fields, including active licenses with several
pharma companies, formerly owned by an unnamed biotechnology company and now
held by the unnamed company's former secured creditor. Under the terms of LOI,
BioVaxys has been granted exclusivity while the parties work in good faith on
the drafting of a definitive agreement.
Investors are advised to use caution in trading the Company's shares while
discussions on the definitive agreement are underway. There is no certainty and
there can be no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on the
definitive acquisition agreement or will complete any transaction. We advise
shareholders to await further developments.
About BioVaxys Technology Corp.
BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( http://www.biovaxys.com ), a biopharmaceuticals
company based in Vancouver, Canada, is developing BVX-0918, a personalized
immunotherapeutic vaccine using our proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor
cell construct platform for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer and
other tumor types. The Company is capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how
and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets
post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize
predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor
antigens. BioVaxys is also pursuing vaccines based on its HapTenix© platform for
various emerging viral infections. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE
under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and
in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "James Passin"
James Passin, CEO
+1 646 452 7054
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and
"forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within
the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation
including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein,
without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial
