    checkAd

    BioVaxys Executes Letter of Intent for Major Immunotherapeutics Technology Acquisition

    Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:
    5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that it has
    executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the core platform
    technology and entire immunotherapeutics intellectual property portfolio of
    discovery, preclinical development, and Phase II clinical study stage assets in
    oncology and other immunological fields, including active licenses with several
    pharma companies, formerly owned by an unnamed biotechnology company and now
    held by the unnamed company's former secured creditor. Under the terms of LOI,
    BioVaxys has been granted exclusivity while the parties work in good faith on
    the drafting of a definitive agreement.

    Investors are advised to use caution in trading the Company's shares while
    discussions on the definitive agreement are underway. There is no certainty and
    there can be no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on the
    definitive acquisition agreement or will complete any transaction. We advise
    shareholders to await further developments.

    About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( http://www.biovaxys.com ), a biopharmaceuticals
    company based in Vancouver, Canada, is developing BVX-0918, a personalized
    immunotherapeutic vaccine using our proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor
    cell construct platform for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer and
    other tumor types. The Company is capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how
    and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets
    post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize
    predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor
    antigens. BioVaxys is also pursuing vaccines based on its HapTenix© platform for
    various emerging viral infections. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE
    under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and
    in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

    Signed "James Passin"

    James Passin, CEO

    +1 646 452 7054

    Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

    This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and
    "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within
    the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation
    including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
    All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein,
    without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  61   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    BioVaxys Executes Letter of Intent for Major Immunotherapeutics Technology Acquisition BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the core platform technology and entire immunotherapeutics intellectual …

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Disclaimer