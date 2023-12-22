Fashionette's Parent Company, The Platform Group AG, Fully Acquires Vivelacar

The price of fashionette at the time of the news was 6,3100EUR and was up +0,96 % compared with the previous day.

In a strategic move to consolidate its market dominance, The Platform Group AG, a top-tier software solutions firm, has fully acquired Vivelacar, a leading vehicle subscription platform. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of the company's platform strategy.

