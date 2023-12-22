Fashionette's Parent Company, The Platform Group AG, Fully Acquires Vivelacar
In a strategic move to consolidate its market dominance, The Platform Group AG, a top-tier software solutions firm, has fully acquired Vivelacar, a leading vehicle subscription platform. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of the company's platform strategy.
- The Platform Group AG, a leading software company for platform solutions, has fully acquired Vivelacar, a leading vehicle subscription platform.
- The Platform Group AG became the majority shareholder in Vivelacar at the beginning of 2023 and has since expanded the platform strategy with its software solutions.
- The acquisition of the Cluno Group, Munich, was also completed during the course of the year, with the aim to further expand the strong market position in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
- As of December 2023, the acquisition of shares was agreed with three selling parties, with 100% of the shares to be owned by The Platform Group AG. The closing of the transaction is planned for March 2024.
- The Platform Group AG plans to acquire a further 3-8 companies in both the B2B and B2C sectors in the coming year.
- The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions, with 14 locations across Europe and 680 employees. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.
