     Germany Remains Top International Business Expansion Location

    Berlin (ots) - Despite negative headlines and transnational economic challenges,
    a lot went right for the German business sector in 2023, says the country's
    international economic promotion agency, Germany Trade & Invest.

    German GDP may have been stuck treading water in 2023, but that didn't deter
    major international companies from launching major expansion projects in
    Europe's largest economy. In August, Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC chose Dresden as
    the site for its massive new Europe semiconductor production facility,
    reportedly worth some EUR 10 billion. And in late November, American
    pharmaceutical and medtech giant Eli Lilly and Company announced a EUR 2.3
    billion expansion in the western German city of Alzey.

    In terms of foreign direct investment (FDI), Germany continued to perform well.

    "Projects like the ones being launched by TSMC and Lilly demonstrate Germany's
    continuing appeal as a location from which to prosper in the European Union and
    beyond," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann. "While we expect the
    raw number of FDI projects to decline somewhat in 2023, the big-ticket
    expansions, the ones that have the greatest economic impact, are continuing.
    That's a sign of both the economic might and the appeal of Germany as a place to
    do business."

    Independent surveys confirm the attractiveness of Germany. The country ranked
    fourth in the world and top in Europe in consultant Kearney annual FDI
    Confidence Index. And in Ernst&Young's 2023 UK Attractiveness Survey, 62 percent
    of executives said Germany was among the "most attractive" companies in Europe
    for foreign investments. That led the list.

    "Clearly, a fundamental confidence persisted despite the considerable
    international and domestic turmoil of 2023," says Hermann. "It needs to be
    remembered that Germany has launched an unprecedented transition to clean
    energy. That involves some short-term pain, but major companies, which think in
    the long term, believe that there'll be fair more gain in having reliable
    supplies of environmentally friendly energy for the future. That's why they're
    still keen on doing business here."

    The majority of economic forecast groups predict that Germany will return to
    positive growth in 2024.

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Change. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

