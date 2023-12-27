Germany Remains Top International Business Expansion Location
Autor folgen
Berlin (ots) - Despite negative headlines and transnational economic challenges,
a lot went right for the German business sector in 2023, says the country's
international economic promotion agency, Germany Trade & Invest.
German GDP may have been stuck treading water in 2023, but that didn't deter
major international companies from launching major expansion projects in
Europe's largest economy. In August, Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC chose Dresden as
the site for its massive new Europe semiconductor production facility,
reportedly worth some EUR 10 billion. And in late November, American
pharmaceutical and medtech giant Eli Lilly and Company announced a EUR 2.3
billion expansion in the western German city of Alzey.
a lot went right for the German business sector in 2023, says the country's
international economic promotion agency, Germany Trade & Invest.
German GDP may have been stuck treading water in 2023, but that didn't deter
major international companies from launching major expansion projects in
Europe's largest economy. In August, Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC chose Dresden as
the site for its massive new Europe semiconductor production facility,
reportedly worth some EUR 10 billion. And in late November, American
pharmaceutical and medtech giant Eli Lilly and Company announced a EUR 2.3
billion expansion in the western German city of Alzey.
In terms of foreign direct investment (FDI), Germany continued to perform well.
"Projects like the ones being launched by TSMC and Lilly demonstrate Germany's
continuing appeal as a location from which to prosper in the European Union and
beyond," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann. "While we expect the
raw number of FDI projects to decline somewhat in 2023, the big-ticket
expansions, the ones that have the greatest economic impact, are continuing.
That's a sign of both the economic might and the appeal of Germany as a place to
do business."
Independent surveys confirm the attractiveness of Germany. The country ranked
fourth in the world and top in Europe in consultant Kearney annual FDI
Confidence Index. And in Ernst&Young's 2023 UK Attractiveness Survey, 62 percent
of executives said Germany was among the "most attractive" companies in Europe
for foreign investments. That led the list.
"Clearly, a fundamental confidence persisted despite the considerable
international and domestic turmoil of 2023," says Hermann. "It needs to be
remembered that Germany has launched an unprecedented transition to clean
energy. That involves some short-term pain, but major companies, which think in
the long term, believe that there'll be fair more gain in having reliable
supplies of environmentally friendly energy for the future. That's why they're
still keen on doing business here."
The majority of economic forecast groups predict that Germany will return to
positive growth in 2024.
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Change. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jeffersonchase@hotmail.com
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5680502
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
"Projects like the ones being launched by TSMC and Lilly demonstrate Germany's
continuing appeal as a location from which to prosper in the European Union and
beyond," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann. "While we expect the
raw number of FDI projects to decline somewhat in 2023, the big-ticket
expansions, the ones that have the greatest economic impact, are continuing.
That's a sign of both the economic might and the appeal of Germany as a place to
do business."
Independent surveys confirm the attractiveness of Germany. The country ranked
fourth in the world and top in Europe in consultant Kearney annual FDI
Confidence Index. And in Ernst&Young's 2023 UK Attractiveness Survey, 62 percent
of executives said Germany was among the "most attractive" companies in Europe
for foreign investments. That led the list.
"Clearly, a fundamental confidence persisted despite the considerable
international and domestic turmoil of 2023," says Hermann. "It needs to be
remembered that Germany has launched an unprecedented transition to clean
energy. That involves some short-term pain, but major companies, which think in
the long term, believe that there'll be fair more gain in having reliable
supplies of environmentally friendly energy for the future. That's why they're
still keen on doing business here."
The majority of economic forecast groups predict that Germany will return to
positive growth in 2024.
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Change. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jeffersonchase@hotmail.com
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5680502
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
Artikel von PartnernAnzeige
Autor folgen
Weitere Artikel des Autors