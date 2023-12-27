Berlin (ots) - Despite negative headlines and transnational economic challenges,

In terms of foreign direct investment (FDI), Germany continued to perform well."Projects like the ones being launched by TSMC and Lilly demonstrate Germany'scontinuing appeal as a location from which to prosper in the European Union andbeyond," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann. "While we expect theraw number of FDI projects to decline somewhat in 2023, the big-ticketexpansions, the ones that have the greatest economic impact, are continuing.That's a sign of both the economic might and the appeal of Germany as a place todo business."Independent surveys confirm the attractiveness of Germany. The country rankedfourth in the world and top in Europe in consultant Kearney annual FDIConfidence Index. And in Ernst&Young's 2023 UK Attractiveness Survey, 62 percentof executives said Germany was among the "most attractive" companies in Europefor foreign investments. That led the list."Clearly, a fundamental confidence persisted despite the considerableinternational and domestic turmoil of 2023," says Hermann. "It needs to beremembered that Germany has launched an unprecedented transition to cleanenergy. That involves some short-term pain, but major companies, which think inthe long term, believe that there'll be fair more gain in having reliablesupplies of environmentally friendly energy for the future. That's why they'restill keen on doing business here."The majority of economic forecast groups predict that Germany will return topositive growth in 2024.