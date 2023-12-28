Enapter AG has entered into a cooperation agreement with Solar Invest International SE for the USA.

The agreement grants Solar Invest International SE an exclusive distribution license for Enapter AG products in the USA.

Enapter AG has not had significant sales activities in the USA prior to this agreement.

Solar Invest International SE intends to establish a distribution network for Enapter AG products in the USA.

Solar Invest International SE will pay a total of EUR 25 million to Enapter AG as part of the agreement.

The conclusion of this agreement is expected to balance Enapter AG's EBITDA for 2023.

The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 8,9600EUR and was up +7,43 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,9400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.





