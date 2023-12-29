pferdewetten.de AG has signed a letter of intent to gradually acquire a company with 25 sports betting shops.

The acquisition will be carried out by SW Shops GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of pferdewetten.de AG.

The acquisition will take place in two stages, with SW Shops GmbH initially holding a 30% stake. The remaining 70% will be acquired by the end of 2026.

The purchase price for the first 30% of the shares is around EUR 6.3 million. The price for the remaining 70% will be determined based on the earnings generated in the 2026 financial year.

After the complete takeover, SW Shops GmbH expects an EBITDA of around EUR 3.5 million per annum.

The business partner will set up additional shops in a second company, which SW Shops GmbH will acquire at the end of 2026. A notarized purchase agreement is expected to be concluded in January 2024.

The price of Pferdewetten.de at the time of the news was 12,000EUR and was up +2,13 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,67 % since publication.





