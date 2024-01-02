    checkAd

    Biesterfeld and Celanese global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024

    Hamburg (ots) - International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical
    plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the
    new year. The partners have agreed to enhance their joint portfolio and to
    cooperate to develop new markets.

    Extended distribution rights in the EMEA region

    Biesterfeld will continue to hold exclusive distribution rights in most of the
    EMEA region for the Rynite® PETP, Selar® PA, Zytel HTN® PPA and Santoprene® TPV
    product ranges. The cooperation between the two partners will be significantly
    strengthened in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Ireland and the Baltic
    states. In these regions, the distributor will in future distribute the
    aforementioned materials non-exclusively for the first time, with the exception
    of Santoprene® TPV in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The same applies for
    the products mentioned to the Middle East and Israel, while a mutually exclusive
    partnership has been agreed in South Africa.

    Future non-exclusive distribution rights for Crastin® PBT, Hytrel® TPC and
    Zytel® PA will be supplemented by the Celanex® PBT, Celanyl® PA, Ecomid®
    recycled PA and Frianyl® PA complementary product ranges, for which Biesterfeld
    is to receive new distribution rights throughout the entire EMEA region.

    Tynex® filaments have also been added to the joint product portfolio. The
    distributor is to receive exclusive distribution rights for this product
    throughout the EMEA region with immediate effect.

    Joint growth in South-East Asia and Brazil

    The companies' joint expansion in the ASEAN region will be continued, and for
    this purpose, a new, exclusive agreement has been reached for the Santoprene®
    TPV product family. In Brazil, the current distribution rights will be expanded
    to cover complementary product ranges.

    "We're delighted to be expanding our global strategic partnership with
    Celanese," says Martin Rathke, Business Manager Engineering Polymers,
    Biesterfeld Plastic. "Celanese has grown to become the world's largest
    manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics. The new agreement will enable us to
    amplify our successful and trusting partnership. We have great opportunities for
    shared growth in the years ahead, not just in the EMEA region but also in Brazil
    and, above all, in South-East Asia. We look forward to continuing our successful
    cooperation."

    About Biesterfeld Plastic

    Biesterfeld Plastic GmbH is a leading international distributor for the plastics
    industry. Global polymer producers such as Celanese, DuPont, Delrin, ExxonMobil,
    INEOS, BASF, Solvay, CHIMEI and LG Chem rely on the long-standing partnership
    with Biesterfeld Plastic and have been growing side by side with the company for
    many decades. With its locally based sales teams and technical engineers, the
    distributor advises its customers from a wide range of segments. The company
    makes independent material recommendations, advises on product development,
    process optimisation and offers customised commercial and logistical solutions.

    Biesterfeld Plastic is a division of the Biesterfeld Group, one of the world's
    leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics, rubber and
    specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today the group has
    more than 1000 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North and South America,
    Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.66 billion EUR (FY 2022).
    The fully family-owned company operates in the business divisions Biesterfeld
    Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie and Biesterfeld Performance Rubber.

    Contact:

    Biesterfeld Group

    Sven Weber
    Ferdinandstraße 41
    20095 Hamburg
    Telefon: +49 40 32008-670
    mailto:s.weber@biesterfeld.com
    http://www.biesterfeld.com

    Biesterfeld Plastic

    Philipp Sakuth
    Ferdinandstraße 41
    20095 Hamburg
    Telefon: +49 40 32008-372
    mailto:p.sakuth@biesterfeld.com
    http://www.biesterfeld.com

