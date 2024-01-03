Dr. Werner Lanthaler is stepping down as CEO of Evotec SE

He will remain as a strategic advisor to the Supervisory Board to facilitate a smooth transition

Dr. Mario Polywka will serve as interim CEO

The company has started a search for a permanent CEO

Evotec confirms its guidance for 2023

Dr. Lanthaler will take an educational sabbatical before starting his next entrepreneurial chapter.

The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 20,795EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.294,24PKT (-1,95 %).





