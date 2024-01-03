Evotec Reveals CEO Transition: A New Era for the Company
Dr. Werner Lanthaler is set to relinquish his role as CEO of Evotec SE, transitioning to a strategic advisory role. Dr. Mario Polywka will step in as interim CEO, as the search for a permanent replacement begins.
- Dr. Werner Lanthaler is stepping down as CEO of Evotec SE
- He will remain as a strategic advisor to the Supervisory Board to facilitate a smooth transition
- Dr. Mario Polywka will serve as interim CEO
- The company has started a search for a permanent CEO
- Evotec confirms its guidance for 2023
- Dr. Lanthaler will take an educational sabbatical before starting his next entrepreneurial chapter.
