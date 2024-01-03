    checkAd

     Evotec Reveals CEO Transition: A New Era for the Company

    Dr. Werner Lanthaler is set to relinquish his role as CEO of Evotec SE, transitioning to a strategic advisory role. Dr. Mario Polywka will step in as interim CEO, as the search for a permanent replacement begins.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Dr. Werner Lanthaler is stepping down as CEO of Evotec SE
    • He will remain as a strategic advisor to the Supervisory Board to facilitate a smooth transition
    • Dr. Mario Polywka will serve as interim CEO
    • The company has started a search for a permanent CEO
    • Evotec confirms its guidance for 2023
    • Dr. Lanthaler will take an educational sabbatical before starting his next entrepreneurial chapter.

    The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 20,795EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.294,24PKT (-1,95 %).


    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
