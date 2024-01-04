Evotec SE and Owkin have entered into an AI-powered strategic partnership to accelerate therapeutics pipeline in oncology and immunology and inflammation (I&I).

The partnership combines Owkin's AI target discovery capabilities with Evotec's integrated end-to-end shared R&D platform.

Owkin will identify indication-relevant targets and subgroups using AI applied to multimodal patient data, while Evotec will accelerate and de-risk the validation of targets and identification of drug candidates.

An Owkin-Evotec joint Research Strategy Team will drive the collaboration, designing strategic programme plans from target selection to IND and ensuring delivery of the programmes.

Evotec will receive R&D funding from Owkin and is eligible to earn performance milestone payments and royalties on product sales.

The partnership aims to accelerate therapeutics in therapeutic areas of highest unmet needs, maximise capital efficiency while reducing risk, and create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation.

The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.

