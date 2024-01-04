    checkAd

     49  0 Kommentare Evotec Partners with Owkin: A.I. Boosts Oncology & I&I Therapeutics Pipeline

    In a groundbreaking move, Evotec SE and Owkin have joined forces in a strategic partnership, leveraging AI technology to expedite the development of therapeutics in oncology and immunology. This collaboration brings together Owkin's AI target discovery and Evotec's shared R&D platform.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec SE and Owkin have entered into an AI-powered strategic partnership to accelerate therapeutics pipeline in oncology and immunology and inflammation (I&I).
    • The partnership combines Owkin's AI target discovery capabilities with Evotec's integrated end-to-end shared R&D platform.
    • Owkin will identify indication-relevant targets and subgroups using AI applied to multimodal patient data, while Evotec will accelerate and de-risk the validation of targets and identification of drug candidates.
    • An Owkin-Evotec joint Research Strategy Team will drive the collaboration, designing strategic programme plans from target selection to IND and ensuring delivery of the programmes.
    • Evotec will receive R&D funding from Owkin and is eligible to earn performance milestone payments and royalties on product sales.
    • The partnership aims to accelerate therapeutics in therapeutic areas of highest unmet needs, maximise capital efficiency while reducing risk, and create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation.

    The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 19,943EUR and was up +2,64 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,745EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,99 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.264,18PKT (-2,06 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
