Evotec Partners with Owkin: A.I. Boosts Oncology & I&I Therapeutics Pipeline
In a groundbreaking move, Evotec SE and Owkin have joined forces in a strategic partnership, leveraging AI technology to expedite the development of therapeutics in oncology and immunology. This collaboration brings together Owkin's AI target discovery and Evotec's shared R&D platform.
- Evotec SE and Owkin have entered into an AI-powered strategic partnership to accelerate therapeutics pipeline in oncology and immunology and inflammation (I&I).
- The partnership combines Owkin's AI target discovery capabilities with Evotec's integrated end-to-end shared R&D platform.
- Owkin will identify indication-relevant targets and subgroups using AI applied to multimodal patient data, while Evotec will accelerate and de-risk the validation of targets and identification of drug candidates.
- An Owkin-Evotec joint Research Strategy Team will drive the collaboration, designing strategic programme plans from target selection to IND and ensuring delivery of the programmes.
- Evotec will receive R&D funding from Owkin and is eligible to earn performance milestone payments and royalties on product sales.
- The partnership aims to accelerate therapeutics in therapeutic areas of highest unmet needs, maximise capital efficiency while reducing risk, and create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation.
