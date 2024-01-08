Bastei Lübbe Boosts Revenue & Earnings Forecast for 2023/2024 Fiscal Year
Bucking macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, Bastei Lübbe AG has upped its revenue and EBIT outlook for FY 2023/2024, following a robust Christmas trading period. The upward revision is largely attributed to the success of its community-driven business models and audio formats.
- Bastei Lübbe AG has raised its revenue and EBIT forecast for the financial year 2023/2024.
- The adjustment comes after a successful Christmas business period despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.
- The growth drivers are particularly the community-driven business models and audio formats.
- The company now expects Group revenue of between €109 million and €111 million for the 2023/2024 financial year, up from the previous forecast of €100 million to €105 million.
- The EBIT forecast has also been raised to a range of €12.5 million to €13.5 million, up from the previous forecast of €10 million to €11 million.
- The interim report for the first nine months of the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on 8 February 2024.
ISIN:DE000A1X3YY0WKN:A1X3YY
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.