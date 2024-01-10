Komax Group has revised its financial outlook for 2023 due to subdued business performance towards the end of the year.

The company now expects revenues of approximately CHF 750 million, down from the previously forecasted CHF 770 million.

The EBIT margin is also expected to be around 9%, down from the previously anticipated 11%.

Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the order intake for the company increased by 1.2% from the previous year, amounting to CHF 686.5 million.

The revised EBIT margin does not include extraordinary effects such as the profit from the sale of a building in Switzerland or the expenses for the closure of a site in Germany.

Komax Group will publish its detailed financial statements for 2023 on 12 March 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Komax Holding is on 23.01.2024.

The price of Komax Holding at the time of the news was 195,00EUR and was down -6,02 % compared with the previous day.

37 minutes after the article was published, the price was 200,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,56 % since publication.





