VAT Announces Preliminary Q4 and FY 2023 Results: Media Release
VAT Group's 2023 annual results fell short of the previous year's record, reflecting a softer investment climate in the semiconductor industry, particularly impacting the Valves segment.
- VAT Group's full-year 2023 results are below the record level of 2022, in line with the outlook given last year
- The Valves segment reported lower results for 2023 due to a softer investment environment in the semiconductor industry
- Q4 2023 orders were around CHF 237 million, down 5% compared with the result posted a year earlier but up 44% sequentially compared to the third quarter of 2023
- Preliminary fourth quarter net sales were approximately CHF 221 million, down 24% compared with the same quarter a year earlier
- For the full-year 2023, preliminary orders amounted to approximately CHF 692 million, down 43% compared to a year earlier and net sales decreased by 23% to approximately CHF 885 million
- Preliminary free cash flow for the full-year 2023 reached approximately CHF 185 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 05.03.2024.
