Rational AG Outperforms: Preliminary 2023 Figures Surpass Sales and Profit Forecasts
Surpassing expectations, Rational AG's preliminary 2023 fiscal year figures reveal a promising growth in sales revenues and profit, with a standout performance in overseas markets, especially Asia.
Foto: Rational AG
- Rational AG's preliminary figures for fiscal year 2023 exceed forecast for sales revenues and profit
- Sales revenues slightly exceed expectations with 1.125 billion euros
- 10 percent sales revenue growth
- EBIT increased disproportionately by 17 percent to around 277 million euros
- EBIT margin significantly better than expected at around 24.5 percent
- The overseas markets, particularly Asia, experienced high growth rates
- The iCombi product group performed well, while the iVario product group saw a drop in sales revenues.
The next important date, Financial figures / balance sheet press conference / conference call for the fiscal year 2023, at Rational is on 27.03.2024.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 687,50EUR and was up +3,31 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.499,91PKT (+0,64 %).
ISIN:DE0007010803WKN:701080
