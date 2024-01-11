Rational AG's preliminary figures for fiscal year 2023 exceed forecast for sales revenues and profit

Sales revenues slightly exceed expectations with 1.125 billion euros

10 percent sales revenue growth

EBIT increased disproportionately by 17 percent to around 277 million euros

EBIT margin significantly better than expected at around 24.5 percent

The overseas markets, particularly Asia, experienced high growth rates

The iCombi product group performed well, while the iVario product group saw a drop in sales revenues.

