     Partners Group Holding Announces $147B AuM in 2023, Ups 2024 Client Demand Forecast

    In a recent financial update, Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager, has reported impressive growth in 2023, with assets under management (AuM) reaching a staggering USD 147 billion.

    • Partners Group reports AuM of USD 147 billion as of December 31, 2023, representing an 8% year-over-year increase.
    • The firm received USD 18 billion in new commitments from clients in 2023, exceeding guidance.
    • Partners Group invested USD 13 billion on behalf of clients in private markets assets.
    • The firm realized USD 12 billion from portfolio exits.
    • Partners Group expects gross client demand of USD 20 to 25 billion in 2024, with a focus on tailored mandates and private wealth solutions.
    • The firm's total AuM breakdown as of December 31, 2023, is as follows: Private equity - USD 75.5 billion, Private debt - USD 29.3 billion, Private infrastructure - USD 25.2 billion, Private real estate - USD 17.0 billion.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 19.03.2024.

    The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 1.224,75EUR and was down -1,74 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.225,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
