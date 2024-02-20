Nagarro SE: Predictions and Projections for Fiscal Year 2024
Nagarro SE, a leading global IT solutions provider, has unveiled its financial projections for FY 2024, forecasting a revenue of approximately one billion Euros.
- Nagarro SE has released its financial forecast for the fiscal year 2024.
- The company expects its revenue for FY 2024 to be around one billion Euros.
- This revenue estimate is based on constant currency terms.
- Nagarro SE's estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2024 are 27% and 14%, respectively.
- The company uses non-IFRS financial measures such as gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for better comparability of the business over time and within the industry.
- The document also includes forward-looking statements based on management's assumptions and estimates, but actual future developments and results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.
