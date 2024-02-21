Knaus Tabbert AG ended the 2023 financial year with the strongest revenue growth in the company's history.

The company's consolidated revenue increased by 37% to EUR 1,441 million in the 2023 financial year based on preliminary figures.

Sales of leisure vehicles exceeded 30,000 units for the first time.

The strong growth was largely driven by the high availability of chassis - the result of the multi-brand strategy.

Revenue for motorhomes increased by 64.7% to EUR 817 million and for camper vans by 75.9% to EUR 345.1 million.

The audited consolidated financial statements for 2023, including the forecast for the 2024 financial year, will be published on March 28, 2024.

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 40,43EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,83EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,99 % since publication.





