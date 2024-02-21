    checkAd

    Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
    • Knaus Tabbert AG ended the 2023 financial year with the strongest revenue growth in the company's history.
    • The company's consolidated revenue increased by 37% to EUR 1,441 million in the 2023 financial year based on preliminary figures.
    • Sales of leisure vehicles exceeded 30,000 units for the first time.
    • The strong growth was largely driven by the high availability of chassis - the result of the multi-brand strategy.
    • Revenue for motorhomes increased by 64.7% to EUR 817 million and for camper vans by 75.9% to EUR 345.1 million.
    • The audited consolidated financial statements for 2023, including the forecast for the 2024 financial year, will be published on March 28, 2024.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
