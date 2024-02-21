Wienerberger's 2023 Full-Year Results: Exceeding Market Performance, Meeting Expectations
Wienerberger AG has unveiled its 2023 full-year results, showcasing a robust performance with revenues of €4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of €811 million. The company's strategic focus on infrastructure and renovation activities played a key role in meeting market expectations.
- Wienerberger AG reported full-year results for 2023, with total revenues of €4.2 billion and operating EBITDA of €811 million.
- The company outperformed its end markets and met expectations, primarily due to increased activities in infrastructure and the renovation segment.
- Wienerberger proposed a dividend of €0.90 per share for 2023.
- The company plans to focus on sustainable growth, portfolio optimization, and profitability in 2024, with a swift expansion of business activities in the renovation segment.
- Wienerberger's Sustainability Program 2026 aims to improve ESG performance, with 75% of its revenue expected to come from building products that support net zero buildings by the end of 2026.
- The company expects an operating EBITDA of around €860–890 million for 2024, assuming the market development of the fourth quarter of 2023 continues into 2024.
