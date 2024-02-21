Telefonica Deutschland: Strong FY24 Forecast Fueled by Business Momentum & Growth Plan
Surpassing its FY23 forecast, Telefónica Deutschland reports over 1.3m postpaid net additions, marking a 4.7% revenue growth y-o-y, driven by strong MSR momentum and record handset sales.
- Telefónica Deutschland over-achieved FY23 outlook with more than 1.3m postpaid net additions - Revenue growth of +4.7% y-o-y driven by sustained MSR momentum and record handset sales - OIBDA growth of +3.1% y-o-y reflecting commercial success and stringent cost management - 5G roll-out progress with C/S of 13.2% and ~95% of 5G pop coverage - Continuous ESG commitment for a sustainable digital future - Confident FY24 outlook based on good business momentum and 'Accelerated Growth & Efficiency Plan' with dividend proposal of EURc 18/share to AGM
