Telefónica Deutschland over-achieved FY23 outlook with more than 1.3m postpaid net additions - Revenue growth of +4.7% y-o-y driven by sustained MSR momentum and record handset sales - OIBDA growth of +3.1% y-o-y reflecting commercial success and stringent cost management - 5G roll-out progress with C/S of 13.2% and ~95% of 5G pop coverage - Continuous ESG commitment for a sustainable digital future - Confident FY24 outlook based on good business momentum and 'Accelerated Growth & Efficiency Plan' with dividend proposal of EURc 18/share to AGM

The next important date, Analyst event, at Telefonica Deutschland is on 21.02.2024.

The price of Telefonica Deutschland at the time of the news was 2,3470EUR and was up +0,04 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.





