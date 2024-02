TeamViewer receives best-in-class Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating in February 2024 - TeamViewer outperforms over 430 peers in the "Enterprise & Infrastructure Software" subindustry - TeamViewer ranks among the Top 3 companies worldwide in the broader "Software & Services" industry - TeamViewer's ESG Risk Rating of 8.6 in 2024 is significantly lower than the industry average of 22.1 - TeamViewer commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% to reach net-zero by 2040 - Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings measure a company's exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well they are managing those risks.

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at TeamViewer is on 14.03.2024.

The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 13,308EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,220EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.814,34PKT (+0,19 %).