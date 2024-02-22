Krones AG reported a 12.2% increase in revenue to €4,720.7 million in 2023.

The company's order intake in Q4 2023 increased by 6.8% from the previous year to €1,263.0 million, resulting in an 18.9% increase in the order backlog to €4,122.3 million.

Despite challenging conditions, Krones improved its profitability with EBITDA increasing by 22.5% to €457.3 million and the EBITDA margin rising from 8.9% to 9.7%.

Krones' free cash flow before acquisitions remained positive at €13.2 million, and the company improved its return on capital employed (ROCE) to 16.3%.

For 2024, the Executive Board forecasts revenue growth of 9% to 13%, an improved EBITDA margin of 9.8% to 10.3%, and a ROCE of 17% to 19%.

These forecast figures include the effects of the acquisition of Netstal Maschinen AG, which is still to be finalised.

