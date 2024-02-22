    checkAd

     117  0 Kommentare Krones' 2023 Revenue and Profitability Soar; Predicts Further Growth in 2024

    In a triumphant financial update, Krones AG revealed a robust 12.2% surge in its 2023 revenue, hitting a staggering €4,720.7 million, despite a challenging business environment.

    Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
    • Krones AG reported a 12.2% increase in revenue to €4,720.7 million in 2023.
    • The company's order intake in Q4 2023 increased by 6.8% from the previous year to €1,263.0 million, resulting in an 18.9% increase in the order backlog to €4,122.3 million.
    • Despite challenging conditions, Krones improved its profitability with EBITDA increasing by 22.5% to €457.3 million and the EBITDA margin rising from 8.9% to 9.7%.
    • Krones' free cash flow before acquisitions remained positive at €13.2 million, and the company improved its return on capital employed (ROCE) to 16.3%.
    • For 2024, the Executive Board forecasts revenue growth of 9% to 13%, an improved EBITDA margin of 9.8% to 10.3%, and a ROCE of 17% to 19%.
    • These forecast figures include the effects of the acquisition of Netstal Maschinen AG, which is still to be finalised.

    The next important date, Conference Call on the Preliminary Figures for 2023, at KRONES is on 22.02.2024.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.758,81PKT (-0,02 %).


