Gerresheimer Steadily Pursues Profitable Growth in Fiscal Year 2023
In a triumphant financial year 2023, Gerresheimer AG posted impressive gains, with a 10.4% organic revenue growth and a 17.5% surge in adjusted EBITDA. The company's innovative approach and tailored solutions played a significant role in this success.
- Gerresheimer AG reported a profitable growth in the financial year 2023 with an organic revenue growth of 10.4% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 17.5%.
- The company's revenues reached 1.99bn (2022: EUR 1.82bn), and the adjusted EBITDA was EUR 404.5m (2022: EUR 354.2m).
- The adjusted EBITDA margin improved organically by 120 basis points to 20.8% (2022: 19.6%), reflecting a higher share of innovative and customized solutions in the company’s product mix.
- Gerresheimer's Plastics & Devices Division generated revenues of EUR 1,065.1m in the financial year 2023 (2022: EUR 945.4m), with organic revenue growth of 13.2%.
- The company's adjusted net income rose to EUR 158m in the financial year 2023 (2022: EUR 151m), and the adjusted earnings per share grew organically by 7.1% to reach EUR 4.62.
- Gerresheimer expects profitable growth in the coming years, with guidance for FY 2024 including revenue growth of 5-10%, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 430-450m, and adjusted EPS growth of 8-12%.
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Gerresheimer is on 22.02.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.758,81PKT (-0,02 %).
