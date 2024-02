Knorr-Bremse achieved a record year in 2023 with revenues up 10.9% at approximately €7.9 billion due to strong demand.

The company's order intake reached an all-time high at €8.3 billion.

The order book stands at €7.1 billion, providing security for developments in 2024.

The operating EBIT margin was 11.3%, slightly higher than the previous year's 11.1%.

The company generated a strong free cash flow of €553 million.

For 2024, Knorr-Bremse expects revenues of €7.7 billion to €8.0 billion, an operating EBIT margin between 11.5% and 12.5%, and free cash flow between €550 million and €650 million.

The next important date, Preliminary Financial Results FY23, at Knorr-Bremse is on 22.02.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.758,81PKT (-0,02 %).