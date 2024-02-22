Cembra Announces Strong Annual Performance
Despite a 7% dip in net income for 2023, Cembra Money Bank AG showed resilience with a 5% increase in the second half of the year. The bank also reported progress in strategic transformation and anticipates a rise in net income for 2024.
- Cembra Money Bank AG reported a net income of CHF 158.0 million for 2023, a 7% decrease from the previous year, but net income in the second half of 2023 was up 5% year on year.
- The bank's net financing receivables and net revenues increased by 3% and 1% respectively, with a 10% increase in fee income.
- The bank's return on equity was 12.5%, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.2%.
- The board of directors proposed a dividend increase to CHF 4.00 per share.
- Cembra made further progress in its strategic transformation, aiming to deliver mid-term targets by 2026.
- The bank expects an increase in net income with a return on equity of 13–14% in 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Cembra Money Bank Namen.Akt. is on 22.02.2024.
