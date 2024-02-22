SFC Energy AG reported a significant growth in group sales by 38.6% to EUR 118,148 thousand in 2023, compared to EUR 85,229 thousand in 2022.

The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 86.0% to EUR 15,158 thousand in 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.8%, significantly higher than the previous year's level of 9.6%.

Adjusted EBIT more than tripled to EUR 9,696 thousand in 2023, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.2%.

The order backlog increased to EUR 81,300 thousand as of the 2023 balance sheet date.

The company experienced significant growth in both segments: Clean Energy achieved sales growth of 37.1% and Clean Power Management sales growth of 41.7%.

For 2024, the company forecasts sales growth of approximately 20% to 30% to EUR 141.7 million to EUR 153.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 17.5 million to EUR 22.4 million, and adjusted EBIT of EUR 9.8 million to EUR 14.7 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SFC Energy is on 27.03.2024.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 18,810EUR and was up +2,28 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,910EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,53 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.733,47PKT (+0,08 %).





