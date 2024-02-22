Smartbroker Holding AG Unveils Preliminary 2023 Figures Amid Tough Market & SMARTBROKER+ Launch
In a challenging market environment, Smartbroker Holding AG has unveiled its preliminary financial results for 2023, highlighting the successful launch of SMARTBROKER+ and an increase in assets under custody to €9.4 billion.
- Smartbroker Holding AG presented preliminary figures for the financial year 2023, characterized by a difficult market environment and the launch of SMARTBROKER+
- The company generated consolidated HGB Group revenue of € 46.3 million and Group EBITDA of € 0.5 million
- Assets under custody increased to € 9.4 billion with an average asset per customer of € 52,000
- The company successfully launched SMARTBROKER+ and completed one of the largest securities account migrations in the German financial sector
- The company plans to return to operational growth in 2024 with further investments in product and customer care, expecting sales of € 50-55 million (plus 13%)
- The transition from Smartbroker to SMARTBROKER+ led to a significant reduction in the number of customer securities accounts under management, but a slight increase in customer assets under management.
The price of Smartbroker Holding at the time of the news was 6,8900EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:DE000A2GS609WKN:A2GS60
