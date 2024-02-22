Unveiling 2023: A Comprehensive Review of Full Year Results
On February 22, 2024, Lloyds Banking Group plc unveiled its robust financial performance for the full year of 2023, demonstrating its commitment to customer support and strategic growth.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc released its 2023 full year results on 22 February 2024
- The Group's CEO highlighted the focus on supporting customers and businesses, delivering strong financial performance, and progress on strategic outcomes
- The Group proactively contacted 7.5 million customers to offer support and enhance financial resilience
- The Group achieved a statutory profit after tax of £5.5 billion with strong return on tangible equity of 15.8%
- Strong capital generation led to increased capital return and a pro forma CET1 ratio of 13.7%
- The Group announced a final ordinary dividend of 1.84 pence per share, a total ordinary dividend for 2023 of 2.76 pence per share, and an ordinary share buyback program of up to £2.0 billion.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lloyds Banking Group is on 22.02.2024.
ISIN:GB0008706128WKN:871784
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.