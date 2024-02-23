    checkAd

    In a triumphant financial year, Allianz set new records in 2023, achieving an impressive operating profit and a substantial increase in shareholders' core net income.

    • Allianz achieved record operating profit and shareholders' core net income in 2023 - Total business volume rose by 5.5% to 161.7 billion euros in 12M 2023 - Operating profit increased by 6.7% to 14.7 billion euros in 12M 2023 - Shareholders' core net income was excellent at 9.1 billion euros, up by 30.3% - Allianz announced a new share buy-back program of up to 1 billion euros - The Solvency II capitalization ratio was 206% at the end of 2023, compared to 201% at the end of 2022

    The next important date, Analyst telephone conference for the fiscal year 2023, at Allianz is on 23.02.2024.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 17.408,00PKT (-0,05 %).


