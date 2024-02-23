Vitesco Technologies Celebrates Success in 2023: Preliminary Results Revealed
Vitesco Technologies has celebrated a triumphant 2023, with sales figures soaring to €9.23 billion, surpassing the previous year's €9.07 billion. The company's financial performance exceeded expectations across multiple metrics.
- Vitesco Technologies reported a successful 2023 with sales increasing to €9.23 billion, up from €9.07 billion in 2022.
- The company's adjusted EBIT margin was 3.7 percent, higher than the company's own guidance range of 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent.
- Free cash flow was €84.9 million, above the company’s expectations of approximately €50 million.
- Sales from electrification components grew by around 20 percent to €1.3 billion.
- Total order intake for 2023 was more than €12 billion, with around €8.3 billion in the electrification business.
- The company reported net liquidity of €337.0 million as of December 31, 2023.
