     Vitesco Technologies Celebrates Success in 2023: Preliminary Results Revealed

    Vitesco Technologies has celebrated a triumphant 2023, with sales figures soaring to €9.23 billion, surpassing the previous year's €9.07 billion. The company's financial performance exceeded expectations across multiple metrics.

    Foto: Vitesco Technologies
    • Vitesco Technologies reported a successful 2023 with sales increasing to €9.23 billion, up from €9.07 billion in 2022.
    • The company's adjusted EBIT margin was 3.7 percent, higher than the company's own guidance range of 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent.
    • Free cash flow was €84.9 million, above the company’s expectations of approximately €50 million.
    • Sales from electrification components grew by around 20 percent to €1.3 billion.
    • Total order intake for 2023 was more than €12 billion, with around €8.3 billion in the electrification business.
    • The company reported net liquidity of €337.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
