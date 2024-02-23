Unveiling the 2023 Annual Financial Statements
In 2023, CALIDA Holding AG experienced a slight dip in sales, countered by a surge in online sales and strategic realignments, despite reporting a net loss due to one-off adjustments.
Autor folgen
- CALIDA Holding AG reported slightly lower sales at CHF 304.4 million, a 1.7% decline, adjusted for currency effects, with online sales increasing by 18.4% to CHF 97.2 million in 2023.
- The company reported an adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of CHF 12.2 million, but a net loss total of CHF 66.5 million due to one-off valuation adjustments.
- Despite the operating loss, the company maintains its shareholder-friendly dividend policy, proposing a CHF 0.60 dividend per share.
- The company underwent a strategic realignment focusing on operational excellence and its profitable core brands, CALIDA, AUBADE and LAFUMA MOBILIER.
- The company decided to divest ERLICH TEXTIL, discontinue the multibrand shop Onmyskin, and make strategic adjustments at COSABELLA as part of its strategy review.
- Changes to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were announced, with Stefan Portmann and Laurence Bourdon-Tracol not standing for re-election at the upcoming AGM, and Corinna Werkle proposed for election as a new member.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Calida Holding is on 23.02.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,68 %
-2,16 %
+2,98 %
-1,09 %
-37,78 %
-6,67 %
+4,74 %
+0,62 %
ISIN:CH0126639464WKN:A1JJES
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.