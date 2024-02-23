HENSOLDT AG reported strong growth in the 2023 financial year, with revenue increasing to EUR 1,847 million, a significant increase in core business volume.

The company's order intake remained high at EUR 2,087 million, exceeding the previous year's intake of EUR 1,993 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 329 million, up from EUR 292 million the previous year, with an EBITDA margin excluding pass-through business of 19.9%.

Adjusted pre-tax unlevered free cash flow was EUR 259 million, exceeding the previous year's level by EUR 40 million.

HENSOLDT plans to expand its integrated sensor solutions portfolio through the acquisition of ESG Elektronik- und Logistik-GmbH.

The Management Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share, an increase from the previous year's EUR 0.30 per share.

The next important date, Preliminary Annual Financial Results 2023, at HENSOLDT is on 23.02.2024.

The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 33,65EUR and was down -1,23 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.170,88PKT (+1,60 %).





