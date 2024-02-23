Adesso's 2023 Sales Skyrocket 26% to €1.1B, EBITDA Hits €80M; Bullish on 2024 Growth & Dividend Hike
In 2023, adesso Group experienced a remarkable financial performance, boasting a 26% surge in sales to EUR 1,136 million, and hitting an EBITDA of EUR 80 million.
Foto: adesso SE
- adesso Group's sales increased by 26% to EUR 1,136 million in 2023
- EBITDA of EUR 80 million was achieved in 2023, hitting the middle of the forecasted range
- EBITDA margin improved significantly to 9.3% in the second half of 2023
- The company proposed a dividend increase to EUR 0.70 per share
- Growth forecast for 2024 includes more than EUR 1.25 billion in sales and EUR 110 to 130 million in EBITDA
- Despite a weaker net consolidated profit in 2023, the Executive Board is positive about the further growth prospects for the IT sector and the adesso Group.
The price of adesso at the time of the news was 95,05EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 97,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,00 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.769,77PKT (-0,46 %).
ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.