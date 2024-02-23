adesso Group's sales increased by 26% to EUR 1,136 million in 2023

EBITDA of EUR 80 million was achieved in 2023, hitting the middle of the forecasted range

EBITDA margin improved significantly to 9.3% in the second half of 2023

The company proposed a dividend increase to EUR 0.70 per share

Growth forecast for 2024 includes more than EUR 1.25 billion in sales and EUR 110 to 130 million in EBITDA

Despite a weaker net consolidated profit in 2023, the Executive Board is positive about the further growth prospects for the IT sector and the adesso Group.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 95,05EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 97,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,00 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.769,77PKT (-0,46 %).





