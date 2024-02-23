    checkAd

     117  0 Kommentare Adesso's 2023 Sales Skyrocket 26% to €1.1B, EBITDA Hits €80M; Bullish on 2024 Growth & Dividend Hike

    In 2023, adesso Group experienced a remarkable financial performance, boasting a 26% surge in sales to EUR 1,136 million, and hitting an EBITDA of EUR 80 million.

    Foto: adesso SE
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • adesso Group's sales increased by 26% to EUR 1,136 million in 2023
    • EBITDA of EUR 80 million was achieved in 2023, hitting the middle of the forecasted range
    • EBITDA margin improved significantly to 9.3% in the second half of 2023
    • The company proposed a dividend increase to EUR 0.70 per share
    • Growth forecast for 2024 includes more than EUR 1.25 billion in sales and EUR 110 to 130 million in EBITDA
    • Despite a weaker net consolidated profit in 2023, the Executive Board is positive about the further growth prospects for the IT sector and the adesso Group.

    The price of adesso at the time of the news was 95,05EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 97,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,00 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.769,77PKT (-0,46 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    adesso

    +1,38 %
    -2,17 %
    +21,45 %
    +18,56 %
    -23,45 %
    +3,26 %
    +106,30 %
    +964,58 %
    -44,19 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Adesso's 2023 Sales Skyrocket 26% to €1.1B, EBITDA Hits €80M; Bullish on 2024 Growth & Dividend Hike In 2023, adesso Group experienced a remarkable financial performance, boasting a 26% surge in sales to EUR 1,136 million, and hitting an EBITDA of EUR 80 million.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer