SGL Carbon is evaluating strategic options for the Business Unit Carbon Fibers - Options include partial or complete divestment of the Business Unit - Revenue share of €179.6 million in 2023 is under review - Adjusted EBITDA for the Business Unit was minus €10.9 million in 2023 - Sales for Carbon Fibers expected to be around €225 million in 2023 - Carbon Fibers produces fibers and composite materials at seven locations in Europe and North America

