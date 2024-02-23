SGL Carbon Explores Strategic Alternatives for Carbon Fibers Business Unit
SGL Carbon, a leading producer of carbon fibers and composite materials, is exploring strategic alternatives for its Carbon Fibers Business Unit, including potential divestment, amidst financial review.
Foto: SGL Carbon
- SGL Carbon is evaluating strategic options for the Business Unit Carbon Fibers - Options include partial or complete divestment of the Business Unit - Revenue share of €179.6 million in 2023 is under review - Adjusted EBITDA for the Business Unit was minus €10.9 million in 2023 - Sales for Carbon Fibers expected to be around €225 million in 2023 - Carbon Fibers produces fibers and composite materials at seven locations in Europe and North America
The next important date, Annual results 2023, Annual report 2023, Investor Relations telephone conference, at SGL Carbon is on 22.03.2024.
The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 6,3100EUR and was up +1,37 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,2500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.764,47PKT (-0,49 %).
ISIN:DE0007235301WKN:723530
