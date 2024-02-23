SGL Carbon SE is considering various strategic options for its Business Unit Carbon Fibers, including a partial or complete sale.

Potential interested parties will be approached with general data of the Business Unit to determine their interest in an acquisition.

The Carbon Fibers unit accounted for 21.9% of SGL Carbon's consolidated sales after nine months in 2023, with sales amounting to around € 179.6 million.

Despite an operating loss of the Carbon Fibers unit in 2023, SGL Carbon maintains its guidance for fiscal year 2023, showing the resilience of its business model.

Carbon Fibers manufactures textile, acrylic and carbon fibers as well as composite materials at seven locations in Europe and North America.

SGL Carbon is looking for a partner or new owner who can provide the necessary resources to further develop the Carbon Fibers business and position it successfully for the future.

The next important date, Annual results 2023, Annual report 2023, Investor Relations telephone conference, at SGL Carbon is on 22.03.2024.

