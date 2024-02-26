Ina Invest Boosts Operating Results, Plans to Propose Company Structure Simplification at AGM
In 2023, Ina Invest showcased a robust financial performance, with a notable increase in its operating result (EBIT) and rental income, despite facing market-related valuation adjustments.
- Ina Invest's operating result (EBIT) excluding changes in market value increased to CHF 7.5 million in 2023, up from CHF 3.3 million in 2022.
- Rental income increased by 34% to CHF 15.2 million due to the completion of various projects.
- Higher interest rates led to a market-related valuation adjustment of CHF -16.3 million or around 2% of the portfolio.
- A merger with subsidiary Ina Invest Ltd will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to simplify the company structure.
- Ina Invest maintains a confident outlook and commitment to medium-term targets of a portfolio size of over CHF 2 billion and a return on equity (ROE) of over 6%.
- For the first time, Ina Invest plans to distribute a proportion of the operating result as a dividend to shareholders for the financial year 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ina Invest Holding is on 26.02.2024.
