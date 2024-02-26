OLB Shatters Records with Impressive Performance Results
The Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) has posted a record-breaking profit for the fiscal year 2023, demonstrating significant growth in its lending business and an impressive increase in customer deposits.
- Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) reported a record profit for the financial year 2023, with a result before taxes of EUR 335.4 million, up from EUR 277.2 million the previous year.
- The bank's lending volume increased by 9.5% to EUR 19.7 billion, driven by the bank's growth in the lending business.
- The volume of customer deposits, a key element in funding of credit growth, increased by 4.5% to EUR 16.9 billion.
- OLB improved its capital efficiency through bond issues, including a senior preferred bond for EUR 400 million and a Tier 2 bond for EUR 170 million.
- The bank's operating income increased by 11.5% to EUR 644.3 million, with net interest income growing by 16.9% to EUR 509.4 million.
- OLB is preparing for potential ECB supervision following the acquisition of Degussa Bank, and is also prepared for a possible IPO.
