    London (ots) - learnd, a leading provider of energy management solutions to
    reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings, has
    acquired Ashdown Controls Limited, a leading BMS and energy solutions provider
    in the island of Ireland.

    Ashdown Controls is one of the leading BMS and energy providers in Ireland.
    Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and Antrim, Northern Ireland, Ashdown Controls
    provides BMS and energy management solutions to a wide range of customers
    throughout the island of Ireland to help reduce energy costs and carbon
    emissions.

    "Now, more than ever, it's important that we all work to reduce carbon emissions
    and do our part to get Europe to net-zero" said Seamus McGlade, Owner of Ashdown
    Controls. "For over 35 years Ashdown Controls has been at the forefront of
    providing customers with BMS and energy solutions throughout the island of
    Ireland to help their buildings run more efficiently and effectively. Joining
    learnd will help us continue to grow our efforts by tapping into new resources
    and technology that can further increase our customers' carbon and energy
    savings. Together, we can unite the Power of Many to decarbonise the built
    environment throughout Europe."

    "Ashdown Controls plays a big part in our mission to unite the Power of Many by
    bringing a brilliant team, industry experience, and expertise to the learnd
    group" said John Clifford, learnd's co-founder and CEO. "Furthermore, Ashdown
    Controls marks our first acquisition in the European Union, and shows we're
    committed to our mission of decarbonising the built environment by becoming the
    leading energy management provider in Europe.

    "We've been really impressed with the quality of work we've seen throughout this
    process" said Simon Wood, learnd's co-founder and COO. "We are delighted to
    welcome the entire team to learnd and look forward to working with them to
    achieve net-zero."

    learnd offers energy management solutions to reduce energy costs and carbon
    emissions from non-residential buildings. It went public on the Frankfurt Stock
    Exchange through a business combination in January 2023.

    The acquisition is part of learnd's strategy to selectively pursue M&A
    opportunities and partnerships to consolidate the building management systems
    market and expand geographically, with the vision of becoming Europe's leading
    energy management provider.

    Contact:

    Melissa Emerson
    learnd
    +44 7545 930196
    mailto:melissa.emerson@learnd.co.uk

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173585/5721886
    OTS: learnd SE

