London (ots) - learnd, a leading provider of energy management solutions toreduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings, hasacquired Ashdown Controls Limited, a leading BMS and energy solutions providerin the island of Ireland.Ashdown Controls is one of the leading BMS and energy providers in Ireland.Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and Antrim, Northern Ireland, Ashdown Controlsprovides BMS and energy management solutions to a wide range of customersthroughout the island of Ireland to help reduce energy costs and carbonemissions."Now, more than ever, it's important that we all work to reduce carbon emissionsand do our part to get Europe to net-zero" said Seamus McGlade, Owner of AshdownControls. "For over 35 years Ashdown Controls has been at the forefront ofproviding customers with BMS and energy solutions throughout the island ofIreland to help their buildings run more efficiently and effectively. Joininglearnd will help us continue to grow our efforts by tapping into new resourcesand technology that can further increase our customers' carbon and energysavings. Together, we can unite the Power of Many to decarbonise the builtenvironment throughout Europe.""Ashdown Controls plays a big part in our mission to unite the Power of Many bybringing a brilliant team, industry experience, and expertise to the learndgroup" said John Clifford, learnd's co-founder and CEO. "Furthermore, AshdownControls marks our first acquisition in the European Union, and shows we'recommitted to our mission of decarbonising the built environment by becoming theleading energy management provider in Europe."We've been really impressed with the quality of work we've seen throughout thisprocess" said Simon Wood, learnd's co-founder and COO. "We are delighted towelcome the entire team to learnd and look forward to working with them toachieve net-zero."learnd offers energy management solutions to reduce energy costs and carbonemissions from non-residential buildings. It went public on the Frankfurt StockExchange through a business combination in January 2023.The acquisition is part of learnd's strategy to selectively pursue M&Aopportunities and partnerships to consolidate the building management systemsmarket and expand geographically, with the vision of becoming Europe's leadingenergy management provider.Contact:Melissa Emersonlearnd+44 7545 930196mailto:melissa.emerson@learnd.co.ukAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173585/5721886OTS: learnd SE

