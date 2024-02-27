    checkAd

    Despite a turbulent market, the company reported a robust currency-adjusted sales growth of 6.6% to €8,602 million, with an improved gross profit margin and a promising outlook for 2024.

    • Currency-adjusted sales growth of 6.6% to €8,602 million despite a volatile environment
    • Gross profit margin improved by 20 basis points to 46.3%
    • Operating result (EBIT) of €622 million in line with outlook
    • Free cash flow more than doubled to €369 million
    • Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of €0.82 per share for 2023
    • Outlook for 2024: currency-adjusted sales growth at mid-single-digit percentage rate and EBIT in a range between €620 million and €700 million.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PUMA is on 27.02.2024.

    The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 42,82EUR and was up +1,03 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,67 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.789,85PKT (-0,01 %).


