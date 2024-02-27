PVA TePla exceeded its 2023 sales and earnings targets, with sales rising by 28% to over EUR 263 million and EBITDA increasing by 38% to over EUR 41 million.

The company's mid-term guidance aims to approximately double sales by 2028 to around EUR 500 million.

For FY 2024, PVA TePla forecasts sales to increase to EUR 270 - 290 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 47 - 51 million.

The company is considering acquisitions to complement its existing technology portfolio.

Despite a decrease in order backlog and incoming orders, the company expects continued growth due to high demand in both established and new business areas.

The audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 will be published on 20 March 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PVA TePla is on 20.03.2024.

