PVA TePla Surpasses 2023 Targets, Plans to Double Sales by 2028
Surpassing its 2023 targets, PVA TePla has reported a significant rise in sales and earnings, with ambitious plans for future growth. Despite a dip in order backlog, the firm remains optimistic due to high demand.
- PVA TePla exceeded its 2023 sales and earnings targets, with sales rising by 28% to over EUR 263 million and EBITDA increasing by 38% to over EUR 41 million.
- The company's mid-term guidance aims to approximately double sales by 2028 to around EUR 500 million.
- For FY 2024, PVA TePla forecasts sales to increase to EUR 270 - 290 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 47 - 51 million.
- The company is considering acquisitions to complement its existing technology portfolio.
- Despite a decrease in order backlog and incoming orders, the company expects continued growth due to high demand in both established and new business areas.
- The audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 will be published on 20 March 2024.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PVA TePla is on 20.03.2024.
The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 22,720EUR and was up +6,27 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,55 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.718,67PKT (-0,04 %).
