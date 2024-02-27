    checkAd

    London (ots) - learnd, a leading provider of energy management solutions to
    reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings, has
    acquired BGES Group, a leading BMS and energy solutions provider in the UK,
    servicing Yorkshire, the Midlands, and London.

    BGES Group is a long established and well respected BMS and energy solutions
    provider within the UK. Headquartered in Sheffield, UK, BGES Group provides BMS
    and energy management solutions to thousands of customers across the UK, greatly
    expanding the number of buildings available to implement learnd's unique
    technology to help reduce energy and carbon emissions.

    "The growing demand for energy and carbon reduction in the UK and beyond means
    there is an increased demand for effective BMS and energy management solutions"
    said Gareth Barber, Majority Shareholder & Director of BGES Group. "By joining
    learnd, BGES Group can increase our reach and resources to help meet that
    demand, better serve our customers, and expand our efforts throughout the UK and
    into Europe."

    "The acquisition of BGES Group is a major milestone for learnd, as their
    addition to the group solidifies us as the number one BMS and energy solutions
    company in the UK" said John Clifford, learnd's co-founder and CEO. "Their
    position and experience within the BMS and energy industry will propel learnd
    further towards our mission of becoming the largest and most relevant energy
    management company in Europe."

    "BGES has always been very strong across Yorkshire and the North of England,
    with their London City office an exciting growth opportunity" said Simon Wood,
    learnd's co-founder and COO. "We are looking forward to welcoming the entire
    team company into learnd to unite the Power of Many."

    This is the second acquisition this fiscal year for learnd, further driving
    their strategy of selectively pursuing M&A opportunities and partnerships to
    decarbonise the built environment by becoming the largest energy management
    company in Europe.

