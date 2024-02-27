learnd acquires BGES Group
London (ots) - learnd, a leading provider of energy management solutions to
reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings, has
acquired BGES Group, a leading BMS and energy solutions provider in the UK,
servicing Yorkshire, the Midlands, and London.
BGES Group is a long established and well respected BMS and energy solutions
provider within the UK. Headquartered in Sheffield, UK, BGES Group provides BMS
and energy management solutions to thousands of customers across the UK, greatly
expanding the number of buildings available to implement learnd's unique
technology to help reduce energy and carbon emissions.
"The growing demand for energy and carbon reduction in the UK and beyond means
there is an increased demand for effective BMS and energy management solutions"
said Gareth Barber, Majority Shareholder & Director of BGES Group. "By joining
learnd, BGES Group can increase our reach and resources to help meet that
demand, better serve our customers, and expand our efforts throughout the UK and
into Europe."
"The acquisition of BGES Group is a major milestone for learnd, as their
addition to the group solidifies us as the number one BMS and energy solutions
company in the UK" said John Clifford, learnd's co-founder and CEO. "Their
position and experience within the BMS and energy industry will propel learnd
further towards our mission of becoming the largest and most relevant energy
management company in Europe."
"BGES has always been very strong across Yorkshire and the North of England,
with their London City office an exciting growth opportunity" said Simon Wood,
learnd's co-founder and COO. "We are looking forward to welcoming the entire
team company into learnd to unite the Power of Many."
This is the second acquisition this fiscal year for learnd, further driving
their strategy of selectively pursuing M&A opportunities and partnerships to
decarbonise the built environment by becoming the largest energy management
company in Europe.
Press contact:
Jobst Honig
FGS Global
+49 171 86 29 967
mailto:jobst@fgsglobal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173585/5722833
OTS: learnd SE
