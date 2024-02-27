London (ots) - learnd, a leading provider of energy management solutions to

reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings, has

acquired BGES Group, a leading BMS and energy solutions provider in the UK,

servicing Yorkshire, the Midlands, and London.



BGES Group is a long established and well respected BMS and energy solutions

provider within the UK. Headquartered in Sheffield, UK, BGES Group provides BMS

and energy management solutions to thousands of customers across the UK, greatly

expanding the number of buildings available to implement learnd's unique

technology to help reduce energy and carbon emissions.





"The growing demand for energy and carbon reduction in the UK and beyond meansthere is an increased demand for effective BMS and energy management solutions"said Gareth Barber, Majority Shareholder & Director of BGES Group. "By joininglearnd, BGES Group can increase our reach and resources to help meet thatdemand, better serve our customers, and expand our efforts throughout the UK andinto Europe.""The acquisition of BGES Group is a major milestone for learnd, as theiraddition to the group solidifies us as the number one BMS and energy solutionscompany in the UK" said John Clifford, learnd's co-founder and CEO. "Theirposition and experience within the BMS and energy industry will propel learndfurther towards our mission of becoming the largest and most relevant energymanagement company in Europe.""BGES has always been very strong across Yorkshire and the North of England,with their London City office an exciting growth opportunity" said Simon Wood,learnd's co-founder and COO. "We are looking forward to welcoming the entireteam company into learnd to unite the Power of Many."This is the second acquisition this fiscal year for learnd, further drivingtheir strategy of selectively pursuing M&A opportunities and partnerships todecarbonise the built environment by becoming the largest energy managementcompany in Europe.