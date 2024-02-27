    checkAd

    Looking for 40 young leaders  145  0 Kommentare AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, is now open for applications

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Berlin, Germany (ots) -

    - Looking for 40 young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia,
    and Germany
    - Applications can be submitted at http://www.agyle-programme.com until 7 April
    2024
    - Core theme: Circular Economy - How young leaders are shaping the
    transformation
    - Aim of the programme: strengthening African-German dialogue and sustainable
    economic cooperation; building a long-term network of young leaders from
    Africa and Germany
    - AGYLE (African German Young Leaders in Business) is a cooperation project of
    the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of
    Ideas, funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
    (BMZ).

    AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, has entered into its fourth
    round, inviting talented young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal,
    Tunisia, and Germany to apply at http://www.agyle-programme.com by 7 April 2024.

    Initiated by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany
    - Land of Ideas, and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic
    Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the AGYLE programme is focusing this year on
    the topic of "Circular Economy - How young leaders are shaping the
    transformation". The programme is directed at young leaders up to the age of 40
    who are taking a proactive role in shaping the transition towards a circular
    economy and are working on innovative solutions in sectors such as textile,
    construction, electronics, packaging and food.

    AGYLE Live Week and alumni network

    An international jury will select 40 young leaders from all submissions - 15
    from Germany and 25 from the relevant African countries. The Young Leaders
    selected will be invited to join a week of events in Berlin in September 2024.
    Here, the focus will be on interdisciplinary exchange, industry-specific
    matchmaking formats, impetus from key figures from the realms of business and
    politics, and the further development of leadership skills.

    The programme's participants will be able to join the exclusive AGYLE business
    network, which now comprises 120 Young Leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda,
    Tunisia, Senegal, and Germany. The network reflects the diversity of
    stakeholders and industries likely to play a key role in the future - from
    startups to corporations, from digital technology and the circular economy to
    the agricultural and food industries. Activities include e.g. regular digital
    events, professional input as well as additional networking opportunities.

    About AGYLE

    AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-coming
    leaders from Africa and Germany as part of a sustainable business network and
    promotes the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through direct
    encounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogue
    and lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is a
    programme of the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany
    - Land of Ideas.

    About the Agency for Business and Economic Development

    The Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) is the central point of
    contact for development cooperation opportunities for German and European
    businesses. With its global network of internationally experienced experts, AWE
    offers advice on funding, financing and project development in the countries of
    the Global South and establishes contacts worldwide. AWE is funded by the German
    Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by
    GIZ and DEG Impulse.

    About Germany - Land of Ideas

    Founded in 2006 by the Federal Government and the German business community on
    the occasion of the Football World Cup, Germany - Land of Ideas is the platform
    for innovative ideas. Together with partners from business, politics, science
    and society, Germany - Land of Ideas realises idea competitions, publications,
    exhibitions, as well as international dialogue formats and virtual events.

    Contact:

    Germany - Land of Ideas
    Phone: +49 30 206 459 - 140
    mailto:hello@agyle-programme.com
    http://www.agyle-programme.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/109240/5722901
    OTS: Deutschland - Land der Ideen


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Looking for 40 young leaders AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, is now open for applications - Looking for 40 young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia, and Germany - Applications can be submitted at http://www.agyle-programme.com until 7 April 2024 - Core theme: Circular Economy - How young leaders are shaping the …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer