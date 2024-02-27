Berlin, Germany (ots) -



- Looking for 40 young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia,

and Germany

- Applications can be submitted at http://www.agyle-programme.com until 7 April

2024

- Core theme: Circular Economy - How young leaders are shaping the

transformation

- Aim of the programme: strengthening African-German dialogue and sustainable

economic cooperation; building a long-term network of young leaders from

Africa and Germany

- AGYLE (African German Young Leaders in Business) is a cooperation project of

the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of

Ideas, funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development

(BMZ).



AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, has entered into its fourth

round, inviting talented young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal,

Tunisia, and Germany to apply at http://www.agyle-programme.com by 7 April 2024.





Initiated by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany- Land of Ideas, and funded by the German Federal Ministry for EconomicCooperation and Development (BMZ), the AGYLE programme is focusing this year onthe topic of "Circular Economy - How young leaders are shaping thetransformation". The programme is directed at young leaders up to the age of 40who are taking a proactive role in shaping the transition towards a circulareconomy and are working on innovative solutions in sectors such as textile,construction, electronics, packaging and food.AGYLE Live Week and alumni networkAn international jury will select 40 young leaders from all submissions - 15from Germany and 25 from the relevant African countries. The Young Leadersselected will be invited to join a week of events in Berlin in September 2024.Here, the focus will be on interdisciplinary exchange, industry-specificmatchmaking formats, impetus from key figures from the realms of business andpolitics, and the further development of leadership skills.The programme's participants will be able to join the exclusive AGYLE businessnetwork, which now comprises 120 Young Leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda,Tunisia, Senegal, and Germany. The network reflects the diversity ofstakeholders and industries likely to play a key role in the future - fromstartups to corporations, from digital technology and the circular economy tothe agricultural and food industries. Activities include e.g. regular digitalevents, professional input as well as additional networking opportunities.About AGYLEAGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-comingleaders from Africa and Germany as part of a sustainable business network andpromotes the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through directencounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogueand lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is aprogramme of the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany- Land of Ideas.About the Agency for Business and Economic DevelopmentThe Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) is the central point ofcontact for development cooperation opportunities for German and Europeanbusinesses. With its global network of internationally experienced experts, AWEoffers advice on funding, financing and project development in the countries ofthe Global South and establishes contacts worldwide. AWE is funded by the GermanFederal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported byGIZ and DEG Impulse.About Germany - Land of IdeasFounded in 2006 by the Federal Government and the German business community onthe occasion of the Football World Cup, Germany - Land of Ideas is the platformfor innovative ideas. Together with partners from business, politics, scienceand society, Germany - Land of Ideas realises idea competitions, publications,exhibitions, as well as international dialogue formats and virtual events.Contact:Germany - Land of IdeasPhone: +49 30 206 459 - 140mailto:hello@agyle-programme.comhttp://www.agyle-programme.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/109240/5722901OTS: Deutschland - Land der Ideen