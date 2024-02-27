Looking for 40 young leaders
AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, is now open for applications
- Looking for 40 young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia,
and Germany
- Applications can be submitted at http://www.agyle-programme.com until 7 April
2024
- Core theme: Circular Economy - How young leaders are shaping the
transformation
- Aim of the programme: strengthening African-German dialogue and sustainable
economic cooperation; building a long-term network of young leaders from
Africa and Germany
- AGYLE (African German Young Leaders in Business) is a cooperation project of
the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of
Ideas, funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
(BMZ).
AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, has entered into its fourth
round, inviting talented young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal,
Tunisia, and Germany to apply at http://www.agyle-programme.com by 7 April 2024.
Initiated by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany
- Land of Ideas, and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic
Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the AGYLE programme is focusing this year on
the topic of "Circular Economy - How young leaders are shaping the
transformation". The programme is directed at young leaders up to the age of 40
who are taking a proactive role in shaping the transition towards a circular
economy and are working on innovative solutions in sectors such as textile,
construction, electronics, packaging and food.
AGYLE Live Week and alumni network
An international jury will select 40 young leaders from all submissions - 15
from Germany and 25 from the relevant African countries. The Young Leaders
selected will be invited to join a week of events in Berlin in September 2024.
Here, the focus will be on interdisciplinary exchange, industry-specific
matchmaking formats, impetus from key figures from the realms of business and
politics, and the further development of leadership skills.
The programme's participants will be able to join the exclusive AGYLE business
network, which now comprises 120 Young Leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda,
Tunisia, Senegal, and Germany. The network reflects the diversity of
stakeholders and industries likely to play a key role in the future - from
startups to corporations, from digital technology and the circular economy to
the agricultural and food industries. Activities include e.g. regular digital
events, professional input as well as additional networking opportunities.
About AGYLE
AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-coming
leaders from Africa and Germany as part of a sustainable business network and
promotes the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through direct
encounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogue
and lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is a
programme of the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany
- Land of Ideas.
About the Agency for Business and Economic Development
The Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) is the central point of
contact for development cooperation opportunities for German and European
businesses. With its global network of internationally experienced experts, AWE
offers advice on funding, financing and project development in the countries of
the Global South and establishes contacts worldwide. AWE is funded by the German
Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by
GIZ and DEG Impulse.
About Germany - Land of Ideas
Founded in 2006 by the Federal Government and the German business community on
the occasion of the Football World Cup, Germany - Land of Ideas is the platform
for innovative ideas. Together with partners from business, politics, science
and society, Germany - Land of Ideas realises idea competitions, publications,
exhibitions, as well as international dialogue formats and virtual events.
