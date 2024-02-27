Infosys Topaz Unveils Responsible AI Suite of Offerings, to help Enterprises Navigate the Regulatory and Ethical Complexities of AI-powered Transformation
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Responsible AI (RAI) Office will serve as
the custodian of ethical use of AI and ensure solutions align with emerging
guardrails for AI across geographies
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai.html) ,
a part of Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.
The rise of powerful generative AI systems in the past year has raised several
concerns and conversations around the ethical dimensions of AI. According to the
Infosys Generative AI Radar
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/insights/gen-ai-radar.html) , by
Infosys Knowledge Institute, (https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) enterprises
worldwide are identifying data privacy, security, ethics, and bias as the
primary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI. The Responsible AI
Suite is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethical
considerations, such bias and privacy prevention, and maximize their return on
investments.
Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a set of 10+ offerings built around the
Scan, Shield, and Steer framework. The framework aims to monitor and protect AI
models and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AI
responsibly. The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of
accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across
enterprises.
Scan: Includes solutions to help identify the overall AI risk posture, legal
obligations, vulnerabilities, and generate a single source of truth for
compliance status of all AI projects. For example, the Infosys Topaz RAI
Watchtower is used to monitor upcoming threats, vulnerabilities, and legal
obligations.
Shield : These solutions focus on building technical guardrails, checks, and
accelerators that are responsible by design across the AI lifecycle. It also
consists of specialized solutions for AI security. For example, the Infosys
Topaz Gen AI Guardrails help enforce the safe use of Gen AI by moderating input
prompts and output for multiple risks.
Steer: These advisory and consulting services support strong and efficient AI
governance for innovation. Offerings include AI strategy formulation, legal
consultation, and contract reviews.
Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite will be amplified by an ecosystem of
