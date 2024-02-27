Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Responsible AI (RAI) Office will serve as

the custodian of ethical use of AI and ensure solutions align with emerging

guardrails for AI across geographies



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite

(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai.html) ,

a part of Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,

an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.­­­





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The rise of powerful generative AI systems in the past year has raised severalconcerns and conversations around the ethical dimensions of AI. According to theInfosys Generative AI Radar(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/insights/gen-ai-radar.html) , byInfosys Knowledge Institute, (https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) enterprisesworldwide are identifying data privacy, security, ethics, and bias as theprimary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI. The Responsible AISuite is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethicalconsiderations, such bias and privacy prevention, and maximize their return oninvestments.Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a set of 10+ offerings built around theScan, Shield, and Steer framework. The framework aims to monitor and protect AImodels and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AIresponsibly. The offerings, across the framework, include a combination ofaccelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption acrossenterprises.Scan: Includes solutions to help identify the overall AI risk posture, legalobligations, vulnerabilities, and generate a single source of truth forcompliance status of all AI projects. For example, the Infosys Topaz RAIWatchtower is used to monitor upcoming threats, vulnerabilities, and legalobligations.Shield : These solutions focus on building technical guardrails, checks, andaccelerators that are responsible by design across the AI lifecycle. It alsoconsists of specialized solutions for AI security. For example, the InfosysTopaz Gen AI Guardrails help enforce the safe use of Gen AI by moderating inputprompts and output for multiple risks.Steer: These advisory and consulting services support strong and efficient AIgovernance for innovation. Offerings include AI strategy formulation, legalconsultation, and contract reviews.Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite will be amplified by an ecosystem of