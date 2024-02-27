    checkAd

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Responsible AI (RAI) Office will serve as
    the custodian of ethical use of AI and ensure solutions align with emerging
    guardrails for AI across geographies

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai.html) ,
    a part of Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
    an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.­­­

    The rise of powerful generative AI systems in the past year has raised several
    concerns and conversations around the ethical dimensions of AI. According to the
    Infosys Generative AI Radar
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/insights/gen-ai-radar.html) , by
    Infosys Knowledge Institute, (https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) enterprises
    worldwide are identifying data privacy, security, ethics, and bias as the
    primary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI. The Responsible AI
    Suite is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethical
    considerations, such bias and privacy prevention, and maximize their return on
    investments.

    Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a set of 10+ offerings built around the
    Scan, Shield, and Steer framework. The framework aims to monitor and protect AI
    models and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AI
    responsibly. The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of
    accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across
    enterprises.

    Scan: Includes solutions to help identify the overall AI risk posture, legal
    obligations, vulnerabilities, and generate a single source of truth for
    compliance status of all AI projects. For example, the Infosys Topaz RAI
    Watchtower is used to monitor upcoming threats, vulnerabilities, and legal
    obligations.

    Shield : These solutions focus on building technical guardrails, checks, and
    accelerators that are responsible by design across the AI lifecycle. It also
    consists of specialized solutions for AI security. For example, the Infosys
    Topaz Gen AI Guardrails help enforce the safe use of Gen AI by moderating input
    prompts and output for multiple risks.

    Steer: These advisory and consulting services support strong and efficient AI
    governance for innovation. Offerings include AI strategy formulation, legal
    consultation, and contract reviews.

    Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite will be amplified by an ecosystem of
