The Platform Group Successfully Finalizes Fashionette Integration
In a strategic move, The Platform Group AG has successfully integrated fashionette into a dedicated subsidiary, marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG completed the integration of fashionette into a dedicated subsidiary based in Düsseldorf - The merger of fashionette and The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG was implemented in Q4 2023, resulting in the name change to The Platform Group AG - The former fashionette activities were reorganized into a separate limited liability company (GmbH) to complete the holding structure at parent company (AG) level - Laura Vogelsang and Dr. Dominik Benner were appointed as Managing Directors of fashionette GmbH - The Platform Group AG operates in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions, serving both B2B and B2C customers in various industries - The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees and has made over 20 investments and company acquisitions since 2020
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 6,1900EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,48 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.