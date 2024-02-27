The Platform Group AG completed the integration of fashionette into a dedicated subsidiary based in Düsseldorf - The merger of fashionette and The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG was implemented in Q4 2023, resulting in the name change to The Platform Group AG - The former fashionette activities were reorganized into a separate limited liability company (GmbH) to complete the holding structure at parent company (AG) level - Laura Vogelsang and Dr. Dominik Benner were appointed as Managing Directors of fashionette GmbH - The Platform Group AG operates in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions, serving both B2B and B2C customers in various industries - The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees and has made over 20 investments and company acquisitions since 2020

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 6,1900EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,48 % since publication.





