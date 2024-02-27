London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Finnish logistics company expects the domestic

Matkahuolto is also increasing its capability to serve international markets,particularly elsewhere in the Nordics, with Finns increasingly ordering fromoverseas. This is where the partnership will grow given nShift's considerableand established customer base in the Nordics.Ian Russell, director of carrier partnership at nShift, said: "Matkahuolto goesabove and beyond to exceed customer expectations. It is constantly looking forways to improve, expand and provide a delivery experience that meets customers'needs whenever and wherever they are."Matkahuolto is part of the nShift Verified Carrier Program, which is designedfor carriers that offer exceptional service with a point of difference to othercarriers. Matkahuolto uses renewable energy sources in its transport - alsoaligns with nShift's commitment to providing its customers with sustainabledelivery options.It's one of the reasons Matkahuolto was recently voted the most valued brand inFinland in both Parcel Services and Travel Services. According to the annualBrand Valuation Survey, conducted by Taloustutkimus and Alma Media,Matkahuolto's Parcel Services is the most reliable and secure and offers thebest value for money among brands in the industry.About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.About MatkahuoltoMatkahuolto is a modern service company that has been bringing people and goodstogether seamlessly for more than 90 years. The company's business is dividedinto Parcel Services and Travel Services. Parcel Services transport 20 millionparcels a year in Finland and abroad, and Matkahuolto's customers are served bya nationwide network of 2,300 service points. Travel Services focus onsustainable mobility services, timetables and tickets, with 8 million soldannually. For transport operators, the company provides digital tools forbusiness development. Matkahuolto is committed to science-based climate targets,and the company aims to halve all its emissions and become carbon neutral by2030. In 2022, Matkahuolto's turnover was EUR 96.6 million.