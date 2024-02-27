    checkAd

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Finnish logistics company expects the domestic
    parcel market to grow by 50% by 2027

    Finnish logistics company, Matkahuolto, predicts the domestic parcel market will
    grow by 50% by 2027. As a result, it is investing EUR25m to improve its customer
    experience and the services it offers both domestically and overseas.
    Matkahuolto will, for example, increase the number of parcel lockers in Finland,
    which is the most popular choice of delivery option for consumers in the region
    - even ahead of home delivery[1].

    In order to expand into other markets in Europe Matkahuolto works with partners
    that can help it deliver an exceptional customer experience. nShift and
    Matkahuolto have an established partnership built on the Finnish domestic
    market, which is now over 10 years old. Central to evolving its capabilities is
    nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in delivery management
    software.

    Matkahuolto is also increasing its capability to serve international markets,
    particularly elsewhere in the Nordics, with Finns increasingly ordering from
    overseas. This is where the partnership will grow given nShift's considerable
    and established customer base in the Nordics.

    Ian Russell, director of carrier partnership at nShift, said: "Matkahuolto goes
    above and beyond to exceed customer expectations. It is constantly looking for
    ways to improve, expand and provide a delivery experience that meets customers'
    needs whenever and wherever they are."

    Matkahuolto is part of the nShift Verified Carrier Program, which is designed
    for carriers that offer exceptional service with a point of difference to other
    carriers. Matkahuolto uses renewable energy sources in its transport - also
    aligns with nShift's commitment to providing its customers with sustainable
    delivery options.

    It's one of the reasons Matkahuolto was recently voted the most valued brand in
    Finland in both Parcel Services and Travel Services. According to the annual
    Brand Valuation Survey, conducted by Taloustutkimus and Alma Media,
    Matkahuolto's Parcel Services is the most reliable and secure and offers the
    best value for money among brands in the industry.

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    About Matkahuolto

    Matkahuolto is a modern service company that has been bringing people and goods
    together seamlessly for more than 90 years. The company's business is divided
    into Parcel Services and Travel Services. Parcel Services transport 20 million
    parcels a year in Finland and abroad, and Matkahuolto's customers are served by
    a nationwide network of 2,300 service points. Travel Services focus on
    sustainable mobility services, timetables and tickets, with 8 million sold
    annually. For transport operators, the company provides digital tools for
    business development. Matkahuolto is committed to science-based climate targets,
    and the company aims to halve all its emissions and become carbon neutral by
    2030. In 2022, Matkahuolto's turnover was EUR 96.6 million.

    http://www.matkahuolto.fi/

    1. https://www.directlink.com/finnish-consumers-stand-out-when-it-comes-to-deliv
    ery-preferences/

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/matkahuolto-ex
    pands-its-partnership-with-nshift-to-improve-customer-experiences-and-expand-int
    ernationally-302072608.html

    Contact:

    James Ellerington,
    james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5723283
    OTS: nShift


