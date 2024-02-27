flatexDEGIRO Targets Record-Breaking 2024 After Stellar Financial Performance in 2023
In 2023, flatexDEGIRO celebrated its second most profitable year, with a surge in new customer accounts and a 6% revenue increase. The company is now setting its sights on a record-breaking 2024.
Autor folgen
- flatexDEGIRO had its second-best financial year in 2023 and is aiming for a record year in 2024.
- The company saw an increase of 340,000 new customer accounts in 2023, bringing the total customer base to 2.7 million.
- Revenues increased by 6% to €390.7 million in 2023, and net cash inflows amounted to €4.5 billion.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% to €154.4 million, and adjusted consolidated net income increased by 4% to €81.8 million.
- flatexDEGIRO expects revenue growth of 5-15% and an increase in consolidated net income of 25-50% in 2024.
- The Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to propose a share buyback of up to 10% of the share capital and an additional dividend of 4 cents per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
The next important date, To access the investor relations reports and financial calendar, please visit: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar, at flatexDEGIRO is on 28.02.2024.
The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 10,685EUR and was up +5,35 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,365EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,99 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.878,81PKT (+1,12 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+1,61 %
-4,43 %
-4,28 %
-8,27 %
+23,18 %
-57,06 %
+87,50 %
+726,20 %
+762,58 %
ISIN:DE000FTG1111WKN:FTG111
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.