     flatexDEGIRO Targets Record-Breaking 2024 After Stellar Financial Performance in 2023

    In 2023, flatexDEGIRO celebrated its second most profitable year, with a surge in new customer accounts and a 6% revenue increase. The company is now setting its sights on a record-breaking 2024.

    • flatexDEGIRO had its second-best financial year in 2023 and is aiming for a record year in 2024.
    • The company saw an increase of 340,000 new customer accounts in 2023, bringing the total customer base to 2.7 million.
    • Revenues increased by 6% to €390.7 million in 2023, and net cash inflows amounted to €4.5 billion.
    • The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% to €154.4 million, and adjusted consolidated net income increased by 4% to €81.8 million.
    • flatexDEGIRO expects revenue growth of 5-15% and an increase in consolidated net income of 25-50% in 2024.
    • The Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to propose a share buyback of up to 10% of the share capital and an additional dividend of 4 cents per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

    The next important date at flatexDEGIRO is on 28.02.2024.

    The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 10,685EUR and was up +5,35 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,365EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,99 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.878,81PKT (+1,12 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    In 2023, flatexDEGIRO celebrated its second most profitable year, with a surge in new customer accounts and a 6% revenue increase. The company is now setting its sights on a record-breaking 2024.

