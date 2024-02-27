flatexDEGIRO had its second-best financial year in 2023 and is aiming for a record year in 2024.

The company saw an increase of 340,000 new customer accounts in 2023, bringing the total customer base to 2.7 million.

Revenues increased by 6% to €390.7 million in 2023, and net cash inflows amounted to €4.5 billion.

The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% to €154.4 million, and adjusted consolidated net income increased by 4% to €81.8 million.

flatexDEGIRO expects revenue growth of 5-15% and an increase in consolidated net income of 25-50% in 2024.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to propose a share buyback of up to 10% of the share capital and an additional dividend of 4 cents per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The next important date at flatexDEGIRO is on 28.02.2024.

