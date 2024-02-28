MOLDE, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a portfolio company of STG and a leader in integrated software and technology solutions for mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), eCommerce EDI (electronic data interchange), and warehouse management software (WMS), today announced that they have acquired Maritech, a leading cloud-based ERP provider for the seafood and logistics industries across European and North American markets.

CAI Software

CAI Software - Production-oriented solutions for manufacturers, processors, and distributors.

The addition of Maritech to the CAI Software portfolio adds seafood processing and distribution software, enhancing capabilities across the entire seafood production lifecycle from catch, purchasing, processing, packing, sales (including importing and exporting), logistics and analytics & reporting. Founded in Norway, Maritech has an expansive, blue-chip customer base in the seafood industry. The combination of CAI and Maritech will help expand Maritech's presence in North America and the rest of Europe. Together, CAI Software and Maritech will build a leading, global seafood ERP platform to serve companies of all sizes.

"Combining CAI Software and Maritech brings key granular information for seafood manufacturers of all sizes to make more informed and timely business decisions in this ever-changing business environment," said Brian Rigney, CEO of CAI Software. "As we bring the companies together, we will continue to collaborate with our customers to develop solutions purpose-built to serve the unique requirements of this industry. In our next chapter of growth, I look forward to working with the Maritech team and Broodstock, who will continue to be an investor in the combined company."