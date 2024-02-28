    checkAd

     Cicor Boosts Medtech Engineering with Acquisition of Evolution Medtec Srl

    Swiss-based Cicor Group has recently expanded its footprint in the medical technology market by acquiring Evolution Medtec Srl, a leading Romanian engineering firm specializing in medical and paramedical applications.

    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor Group has acquired 100% of the shares of Romanian engineering company Evolution Medtec Srl.
    • Evolution Medtec is a provider of comprehensive engineering services with a focus on medical and paramedical applications.
    • The company has been active for 20 years and employs 25 people in Bucharest, Romania.
    • With this acquisition, Cicor strengthens its engineering expertise and capacity in the medical technology market.
    • Cicor will continue to provide development services at Evolution Medtec's existing site under the leadership of the existing management team.
    • Along with the acquisition of STS Defence, Cicor has created one of the strongest R&D platforms in the European EMS industry.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Cicor Technologies is on 07.03.2024.


    ISIN:CH0008702190





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
