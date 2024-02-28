Cicor Boosts Medtech Engineering with Acquisition of Evolution Medtec Srl
Swiss-based Cicor Group has recently expanded its footprint in the medical technology market by acquiring Evolution Medtec Srl, a leading Romanian engineering firm specializing in medical and paramedical applications.
- Cicor Group has acquired 100% of the shares of Romanian engineering company Evolution Medtec Srl.
- Evolution Medtec is a provider of comprehensive engineering services with a focus on medical and paramedical applications.
- The company has been active for 20 years and employs 25 people in Bucharest, Romania.
- With this acquisition, Cicor strengthens its engineering expertise and capacity in the medical technology market.
- Cicor will continue to provide development services at Evolution Medtec's existing site under the leadership of the existing management team.
- Along with the acquisition of STS Defence, Cicor has created one of the strongest R&D platforms in the European EMS industry.
