Record 2023 Gross Profit & Best Annual EBITDA Since IPO for AUTO1 Group
In 2023, AUTO1 Group achieved a record-breaking gross profit of EUR 527.9 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The company also reported its highest annual adjusted EBITDA since its IPO.
Foto: Autohero
Autor folgen
- AUTO1 Group reported record gross profit of EUR 527.9 million in 2023, up 8% year over year
- The company achieved its best annual adjusted EBITDA since IPO of EUR (44) million, an improvement of EUR 122 million compared to 2022
- Total units sold in 2023 were 586,084
- CEO Christian Bertermann highlighted the financial success of 2023 and the focus on long-term profitable growth
- CFO Markus Boser emphasized the commitment to financial targets and customer experiences
- AUTO1 Group provided full-year guidance for 2024, including total units, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA breakeven goals.
The next important date, Q4/FY 2023 Trading Update (Earnings Call), at AUTO1 Group is on 28.02.2024.
The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 4,2500EUR and was up +6,73 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,35 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.877,69PKT (+1,12 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-1,55 %
-9,52 %
-12,58 %
-40,11 %
-52,70 %
-92,56 %
-93,75 %
-93,75 %
-93,54 %
ISIN:DE000A2LQ884WKN:A2LQ88
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.