AUTO1 Group reported record gross profit of EUR 527.9 million in 2023, up 8% year over year

The company achieved its best annual adjusted EBITDA since IPO of EUR (44) million, an improvement of EUR 122 million compared to 2022

Total units sold in 2023 were 586,084

CEO Christian Bertermann highlighted the financial success of 2023 and the focus on long-term profitable growth

CFO Markus Boser emphasized the commitment to financial targets and customer experiences

AUTO1 Group provided full-year guidance for 2024, including total units, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA breakeven goals.

The next important date, Q4/FY 2023 Trading Update (Earnings Call), at AUTO1 Group is on 28.02.2024.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 4,2500EUR and was up +6,73 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,35 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.877,69PKT (+1,12 %).





