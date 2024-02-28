Flughafen Wien AG reported successful results in 2023 with a significant increase in revenue and earnings. The group net profit was €188.6 million, a 47% increase.

The company is in an intensive construction phase, investing over €200 million to prepare Vienna Airport for the future. This investment is expected to create about 1,000 new jobs at the airport.

The company has a positive traffic and financial outlook for 2024, with airlines announcing a strong summer flight schedule for Vienna Airport.

The company reported a 70% dividend increase to €1.32/share, with a payout ratio of approximately 66%.

The company expects about 39 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and approximately 30 million at Vienna Airport in 2024.

The financial guidance for 2024 includes an expected revenue of approximately €970 million, EBITDA of over €390 million, and a group net profit of at least €210 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 28.02.2024.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 50,05EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 50,08EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.





