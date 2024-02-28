Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien AG) Reports Stellar Success in 2023!
In 2023, Flughafen Wien AG celebrated a prosperous year, boasting a significant surge in revenue and earnings. Amidst an intensive construction phase, the company's net profit soared by 47% to €188.6 million.
Autor folgen
- Flughafen Wien AG reported successful results in 2023 with a significant increase in revenue and earnings. The group net profit was €188.6 million, a 47% increase.
- The company is in an intensive construction phase, investing over €200 million to prepare Vienna Airport for the future. This investment is expected to create about 1,000 new jobs at the airport.
- The company has a positive traffic and financial outlook for 2024, with airlines announcing a strong summer flight schedule for Vienna Airport.
- The company reported a 70% dividend increase to €1.32/share, with a payout ratio of approximately 66%.
- The company expects about 39 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and approximately 30 million at Vienna Airport in 2024.
- The financial guidance for 2024 includes an expected revenue of approximately €970 million, EBITDA of over €390 million, and a group net profit of at least €210 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 28.02.2024.
The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 50,05EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 50,08EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,50 %
+1,84 %
-0,50 %
+4,19 %
+45,26 %
+58,44 %
+38,19 %
+206,39 %
+34,27 %
ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.