Scout24 ended FY2023 with a 14% revenue growth and 21% ooEBITDA growth, resulting in a 60% margin.

The company's core agent membership business performed strongly, with customers growing by 1.9% reaching 21,999 in Q4.

Private subscription growth continued with the subscriber base growing by 18.1% in Q4 2023, reaching 377,686.

The company's adjusted EPS grew 32.1% reaching EUR 2.52 in FY 2023.

Financial guidance for FY2024 and the period 2024-2026 will be published later.

The company's group revenue grew 13.8% to EUR 509.1 million in 2023, meeting the adjusted guidance of c. 14% as communicated in November 2023.

The next important date, Capital Market Day, at Scout24 is on 28.02.2024.

