Scout24 Reports 14% Revenue and 21% ooEBITDA Growth in FY2023, Forecasts Strong 2024
Scout24, a leading digital marketplace, closed FY2023 on a high note, boasting a 14% revenue growth and a 21% surge in ooEBITDA, resulting in a 60% margin. The company's core business and private subscriptions saw significant growth, with promising financial forecasts for FY2024.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Scout24 ended FY2023 with a 14% revenue growth and 21% ooEBITDA growth, resulting in a 60% margin.
- The company's core agent membership business performed strongly, with customers growing by 1.9% reaching 21,999 in Q4.
- Private subscription growth continued with the subscriber base growing by 18.1% in Q4 2023, reaching 377,686.
- The company's adjusted EPS grew 32.1% reaching EUR 2.52 in FY 2023.
- Financial guidance for FY2024 and the period 2024-2026 will be published later.
- The company's group revenue grew 13.8% to EUR 509.1 million in 2023, meeting the adjusted guidance of c. 14% as communicated in November 2023.
