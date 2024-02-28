BRAIN Biotech AG reports financial figures for the first three months of fiscal year 2023/24, with Q1 revenue of €12.7 million, a decrease of 7.0% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The BioProducts segment saw a decrease in revenues by 12.4% from €10.6 million to €9.3 million, while the BioScience segment saw an increase of 13.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The BioIncubator segment remained stable at €0.1 million in revenue, mainly generated by license income in the genome editing area.

The company targets a revenue range of €58 million to €62 million for the new financial year and plans to improve its adjusted EBITDA at least in line with the sales progress.

The overall cash position remains stable, and the company is continuously expanding its financial instruments to secure future growth plans.

BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at BRAIN Biotech is on 12.03.2024.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 3,9800EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,9850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.





